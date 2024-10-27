wrestling / News
Mike Bailey Defeats Vikingo, Retains X Division Title at TNA Bound for Glory
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey opened TNA Bound for Glory against El Hijo del Vikingo and managed to retain their X Division title. The two fought for nearly twenty minutes, with Bailey eventually hitting a float-over superplex off the top for the win.
Bailey is currently in the middle of a third reign as X Division champion and has held the belt for 44 days. Speedball won it from Zachary Wentz at Victory Road on September 13.
