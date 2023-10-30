wrestling / News
Mike Bailey Says He Deserves To Be NJPW World TV Champion More Than Zack Sabre Jr.
Mike Bailey thinks he has a better claim on being the NJPW World Television Champion than Zack Sabre Jr. Bailey is set to battle Sabre for the title at NJPW Lonestar Shootout, and he made his tongue-in-cheek argument about who is best-suited to hold the title on Twitter.
Bailey wrote:
“I should be the World TV Champion. I bet Zack Sabre Jr doesn’t even own a TV. Meanwhile, I watch 80+ hours of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives on TV every single week.
I wanna win this belt and defend it against Guy Fieri. My motivation is too strong. #NJLonestar #NJFlavorTown”
NJPW Lonestar Shootout takes place on November 10th and will air on FITE TV.
I should be the World TV Champion. I bet Zack Sabre Jr doesn't even own a TV. Meanwhile, I watch 80+ hours of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives on TV every single week.
I wanna win this belt and defend it against Guy Fieri. My motivation is too strong. #NJLonestar #NJFlavorTown pic.twitter.com/Ca4t6DO47b
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) October 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight Recalls Falling Off Cabo Hall at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Details Recent Health Issues, Gives An Update On His Condition
- Eric Bischoff On Impact Rebranding To TNA, Whether There’s Any Value There
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos