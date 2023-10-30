Mike Bailey Says He Deserves To Be NJPW World TV Champion More Than Zack Sabre Jr.

Mike Bailey thinks he has a better claim on being the NJPW World Television Champion than Zack Sabre Jr. Bailey is set to battle Sabre for the title at NJPW Lonestar Shootout, and he made his tongue-in-cheek argument about who is best-suited to hold the title on Twitter.

Bailey wrote:

“I should be the World TV Champion. I bet Zack Sabre Jr doesn’t even own a TV. Meanwhile, I watch 80+ hours of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives on TV every single week. I wanna win this belt and defend it against Guy Fieri. My motivation is too strong. #NJLonestar #NJFlavorTown”

NJPW Lonestar Shootout takes place on November 10th and will air on FITE TV.