Mike Bailey Discusses Possibly Trying Out MMA

– During a recent interview with Fightful, former X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey discussed possibly trying out MMA, as Bailey likes to incorporate different martial arts styles in the ring. Below are some highlights:

Mike Bailey on wrestling taking up too much of his time to try MMA: “I feel like pro wrestling takes up way too much time for me to be able to focus. Maybe in a different part of my career, but then I might be too old. I’ve competed in Tae Kwon Do. I’ve done one boxing match. It all ended up the same with professional wrestling. It’s not worth the expense and the time and the weight cut to miss out on a wrestling match to do it. However, if it was one of those money fights with a YouTuber, I would 100% entertain the idea. I think it would be great. I think it would be fun.”

Joking about a potential fight with PewDiePie: “Right. So that’s the other side of it. So to answer your question, yes, I’ll fight Jake Paul. That’s where this was going, right? Love Anderson Silva. But maybe not Jake Paul. He’s a little bit above my weight class. I think Speedball Mike Bailey versus PewDiePie would be worth watching. No! I made clickbait! ‘Calls out PewDiePie,’ hell yeah.”