Mike Bailey Enjoys Doing ‘Weird’ Wrestling, Talks Working With DDT

Mike Bailey has done some unique stuff in his wrestling career, and he says he’s in favor of that “weird wrestling.” The Impact star spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with DDT: “I have done so much weird [wrestling] with DDT. Definitely one of the weirdest matches I’ve ever done was wrestling just basically in the forest, for about an hour and a half, … in a match that included a murder mystery, a car accident, fireworks. Some people lit themself on fire. It was great.”

On enjoying doing weird stuff in wrestling: “I’m in favor of weird wrestling. And I think now, finally in 2023 in America, we’re getting over the hurdle of, ‘Oh no, you could never put a ring in here, you can’t have a wrestling show.’ And now we just have shows without the ring, which work just as well the majority of the time.”