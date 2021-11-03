Mike Bailey Excited To Sign With Impact, Confirms WWE Talks

“Speedball” Mike Bailey is excited to begin his tenure with Impact Wrestling, and has confirmed he was in talks with WWE. As previously reported, Bailey signed a contract with Impact at Destiny Wrestling’s Halloween show.

Bailey spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On signing with Impact: “I look forward to starting with Impact Wrestling. The response from people has been overwhelming. Not that I didn’t expect the response from the crowd and the internet to be positive, but it was so positive. Some of the comments I’ve read have been so positive that they’ve almost brought me to tears. I love wrestling. And when wrestling works, it works for everyone. It brings people together in a way that is really hard to describe. There are so many ways to fail and it is very unforgiving, which is why it is so satisfying when you succeed.”

On being in talks with WWE: “We went through a process and we had some pretty in-depth discussions. I didn’t sign a contract. It pretty much went up to that point of me accepting an offer and going through the proceedings that would lead up to me signing for several months, and them deciding they were going in a different direction.”