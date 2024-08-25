Mike Bailey Names His Favorite Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey recently revealed his favorite Ultimate X match in TNA history. Bailey spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked about his favorite of TNA’s trademark stipulation match, naming Generation Me (the Young Bucks) vs. the Motor City Machine Guns.

“There are so many that are fantastic, but one that really stands out is Generation Me vs. the Motor City Machine Guns where they really utilized every single part of that structure and every single aspect of the match,” Bailey said. “They really did something special with that one.”

Bailey will defend his X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at TNA Emergence on Friday.