Mike Bailey Files Trademarks on His Ring Name This Week

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Bound for Glory Mike Bailey Image Credit: TNA

Fightful reports that TNA wrestler Speedball Mike Bailey filed trademarks this week for his ring name, “Speedball Mike Bailey.” Bailey reportedly filed the trademarks under his real name on November 8 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

Bailey filed the trademarks for wrestling purposes and for merchandise. They had the following descriptions:

Mark For: SPEEDBALL MIKE BAILEY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; entertainment services in the nature of live performances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor; personal appearances by a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor as a spokesperson for entertainment and education purposes; providing news and information in the field of wrestling and sports entertainment via a global computer network; providing news and information about a professional wrestler, sports entertainment personality, and actor via a global computer network; providing a website in the field of wrestling and sports entertainment; providing ongoing webisodes and non-downloadable videos in the field of wrestling and sports entertainment, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.

Mark For: SPEEDBALL MIKE BAILEY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of 1(a) In Use – Clothing, namely, tops and shirts; 1(b) Intent to Use – Clothing, namely, bottoms, sweatshirts, socks, loungewear, headwear, footwear.

