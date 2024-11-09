wrestling / News
Mike Bailey Files Trademarks on His Ring Name This Week
– Fightful reports that TNA wrestler Speedball Mike Bailey filed trademarks this week for his ring name, “Speedball Mike Bailey.” Bailey reportedly filed the trademarks under his real name on November 8 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).
Bailey filed the trademarks for wrestling purposes and for merchandise. They had the following descriptions:
