Mike Bailey Names Georges St-Pierre As a Role Model Of Theirs

Mike Bailey says that UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre is one of their role models. The AEW star spoke with Renee Paquette in the latest AEW Close-Up and during the conversation, Bailey explained why GSP is both someone they looked up to and a “hunk.” You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On GSP as a hunk: “I think he’s not only a hunk because he’s jacked and gorgeous. I think he’s a hunk because he maintained his dignity, that’s right, despite being in the UFC for many, many years. He was always respectful, and when his opponents would talk smack, he would be like, ‘Yeah, okay. I’m glad that’s how you feel. I’m getting ready for a fight.'”

On looking up to GSP: “I mean, I was older by the time he came to prominence. Seeing what he did and how he approached his fights and how he was, like, maintaining his composure was very much in contrast to what I saw from professional wrestlers. I was like, ‘I feel like this works better for me,’ coming from martial arts and having that same philosophy.