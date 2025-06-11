Mike Bailey Names Hangman Page and MJF As AEW Dream Matches

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Speedball Mike Bailey spoke about possible dream matches they could have in AEW and named Hangman Page, MJF and others. Speedball will face MJF as part of a trios match on tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster.

Bailey said: “There’s too many to name, but right now on the top of my list is that I’ve never wrestled before, Hangman Page is a big one. I think he is absolutely one of the best, and I’m super pumped to see him wrestle Jon Moxley. I think Brodie King is absolutely fantastic. Whenever Darby Allin comes back from climbing Mount Everest, I hope he and I get to spend some time in the ring together. But one of the people with whom I have been looking forward to be in the ring with is MJF, and it’s finally happening tomorrow when me, Kevin Knight, and Komander take on the Hurt Syndicate, of which he is now a part of. I had singles matches with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in the past. But now that you throw MJF into the mix, it becomes a whole other thing. But yeah, I think MJF really- there is no one in the world who does MJF quite like MJF, if that makes sense, and I think there’s a lot I could get out of working with him. So I really hope- I’m excited for Wednesday, that’s going to be an amazing match and I hope we get to do a lot more together in the future after that.”