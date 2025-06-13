Mike Bailey Says He Wants To Help AEW Grow, Excited For Upcoming Events

Mike Bailey is in with AEW for the long haul and says he wants to help the company grow while he grows as well. Bailey spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and during the conversation he spoke about his goals in AEW and the upcoming Grand Slam Mexico and All In: Texas shows.

“I’m going to be spending a long time with AEW,” Bailey said. “I want to grow alongside AEW and help AEW grow as it helps me.”

He added, “I think Arena México is absolutely huge. All In is going to be one of the biggest pro wrestling events of all time.”

Bailey was on the losing side of a six-man tag team match against The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Summer Blockbuster.