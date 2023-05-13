– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey discussed his time in Impact Wrestling and his Iron Man match with Josh Alexander. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Mike Bailey on his time in Impact Wrestling: “You say it’s been just over a year since I made my debut with Impact, and that sounds absolutely crazy to me. I feel like I was able to cram in an entire career’s worth of wrestling in Impact since 2022.”

On his one-hour match with Josh Alexander: “It’s very close to number one, given how recently it’s happened. If you ask me for my favorite match, it’s typically something very recent because, again, continual progress. … The 60 minutes that we had in Impact definitely feels like part of the story to me, and it feels like there is much, much more to come between Josh Alexander and myself.”