Mike Bailey Hopes He Can Have a Match With Mercedes Mone

Mike Bailey has been open about his desire to face Mercedes Mone in the ring, and he recently discussed the possibility of such a match taking place. Bailey, who called out Mone on social media at the start of the month, talked about his desire for a match with the former Sasha Banks on the WrestleBinge podcast, noting that it’s a chance to break down the gender barrier in matches.

“It’s happened, right?,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “That one of the world’s most famous wrestlers will get released or now have the option and all those dream matches will pop up? But I feel like there’s been a gender barrier to that historically.”

He continued, “I’m with Impact, but I also take a lot of bookings for independent promotions, so I have a much more open field of possible dream matches. And I feel like someone like Mercedes Mone being able to wrestle literally whoever, and wrestling someone like me, would be a big deal.”

Mone is the current IWGP Women’s Champion, having defeated Kairi at NJPW Battle in the Valley over the weekend for the title.