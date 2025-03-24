Mike Bailey Says He Hopes For Solo Match Against Kenny Omega After AEW Dynasty

Mike Bailey is competing for the AEW International Title against Kenny Omega and Ricochet at AEW Dynasty, but he says a solo match with Omega is still the one he wants. Bailey, Ricochet, and Omega will meet in a three-way match at the PPV next month and Bailey said in a new vlog that the one-on-one match against Omega remains at the top of his list.

“I am not getting the match I wanted yet, which is me versus Kenny Omega,” Bailey said (per Fightful). “We’re going to have to wait for that one. But at Dynasty, it is going to be Speedball Mike Bailey versus Ricochet versus Kenny Omega. I’m not going to make excuses, I’m not going to say anything about Ricochet stealing the win. It’s just another obstacle, just another hurdle that I’ll have to overcome.”

He continued, “This is the plan now. We adjust on the fly, we make it work. Win the International Championship at Dynasty, then defend it in a singles match against Kenny Omega. Then I can finally get the match that I want after that. It’s going to be a long road. We’ve got some time. I’m going to have to stay on top until then, stay strong, but we can do it. That was a hell of a match.”

AEW Dynasty takes place on April 6th and airs live on PPV.