Mike Bailey Says Mark Briscoe Is Doing Some Of His Best Work In AEW
March 28, 2025
Mike Bailey is a big fan of Mark Briscoe and says the AEW star is doing some of the best work of his career right now. Bailey gave Briscoe props in an interview with Sports Illustrated, calling the former ROH World Champion a living legend.
“Mark Briscoe, another living legend that I’ve never shared the ring with, but of course, he commands respect,” Bailey said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He is a veteran; he is an icon. I think he’s doing some of his best work in AEW right now. His main events with Kyle Fletcher have been some of my favorite matches that I’ve watched.”
Bailey is set to compete against Ricochet and Kenny Omega for the latter’s AEW International Championship at Dynasty next weekend.
