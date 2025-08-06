Mike Bailey Says Things Feel ‘A Lot More Comfortable’ Since He Joined AEW

Mike Bailey recently reflected on how AEW has changed his career. Bailey joined AEW in February and made his debut in March, working for AEW while also competing in promotions like CMLL and more. He spoke about his being signed to the company in an interview with Fightful’s Luis Pulido.

“It feels a lot more comfortable, and I feel like my career has a lot more of a direct trajectory now that I work for one promotion and that one promotion has global reach,” Bailey said. “I think the global expansion of AEW has been fantastic to watch, going to Australia last year, doing more and more shows in Canada, coming to the UK with Forbidden Door this month, and then coming to Elena, Mexico earlier in the year.”

He continued, “The global expansion of AEW is part of the reason why I joined the company. I don’t want ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey to exist in only one country. I want ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey to be known all around the world, and I feel like the best way for me to achieve that right now is with a company like AEW.”

Bailey is set to compete in CMLL International Grand Prix.