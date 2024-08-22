Mike Bailey Wants More Wrestling Crossovers: ‘Barriers Are Generally a Bad Thing’

Mike Bailey would like to see contractual barriers to crossover matches continue to be broken down. TNA is currently in the midst of a working relationship with WWE, who have also done crossovers with Pro Wrestling NOAH and GCW in recent months, and Bailey weighed in on the matter in an interview with Brass Ring Media.

“Borders and barriers are generally a bad thing, especially when it comes to professional wrestling,” Baily said (h/t to Fightful). “There’s so much great matches and great pairings that aren’t able to happen for contractual reasons, which makes perfect sense, but also, the wrestling world would be better without those barriers.”

He continued, “It’s a great opportunity for people from TNA to go on NXT. Look at what it’s done for Joe Hendry, who was already becoming the most famous wrestler in the world. Getting to be himself on NXT is good for him, it’s good for TNA, and I mean, the fact that these relationships get to happen in 2024 is surreal. It’s fantastic and I think everyone is going to grow from it. There’s no other way to say it, those barriers are bad. Everyone should wrestle everyone. That would make everyone that much better.”

Bailey is set to defend his X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence that will feature an NXT star in Riley Obsorne.