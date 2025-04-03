Mike Bailey Gives His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling Mullets

Mike Bailey has provided his own unique wrestling Mt. Rushmore — the Rushmore of wrestling mullets. The AEW star spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard ahead of AEW Dynasty and during the conversation he named his top four wrestling mullets of all-time.

“Eddie Guerrero, definitely number one, not only because it was a great mullet, but because he made it work super well,” Bailey said (per Wrestling Inc). “Crush [of Demolition], his mullet was not particularly stylish. Eddie Guerrero’s transcends time. His mullet, if you wore it now, you would be like, ‘Man has a great [head of] hair.’ Crush, you know what year it was from. There is no mistaking that this is the perfect early 90s, late 80s mullet, and it completely embodies that.”

He continued, “Ricky Morton also has one of the most iconic mullets of all time. It’s the color and also the timelessness. The fact that he has kept that mullet going for all those years. He’s still rocking it and it still looks fantastic. What’s even more amazing is that he hasn’t lost his hair at all. It’s still a great head of hair and an even better mullet on top.”

Bailey’s final pick was Hiroshi Hase, who he said had an underrated mullet and the best in Japanese wrestling history.