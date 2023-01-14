Mike Bailey Names Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as Dream Opponents

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Mike Bailey spoke about which wrestlers he hoped to face in the future and mentioned Bryan Danielson and Ricochet. Here are highlights:

On which wrestlers he’d like to face: “I feel like in the past several years, I have wrestled a majority of the world’s best wrestlers so there are a ton of rematches I want. The main one being against Kenny Omega. In terms of people I have never wrestled, Ricochet and I have crossed paths many times but never actually shared the ring. The top one is Bryan Danielson. I realize that this might never happen but it’s definitely highest on the list for me.”

On his next career goals: “My main goals for 2022 were to establish myself in the US as one of the best wrestlers in the world & consistently put on matches of the highest level. I feel like I set the bar really high & so my main goal for this year is to make 2023 even more impressive than 2022.

On if he’s interested in taking part in an NJPW tournament: “Yes, absolutely. I miss performing in Japan and I feel like the best wrestling in the world happens there. After watching Ace Austin’s breakout performance at last year’s BOSJ while representing IMPACT, I set that out as a goal for myself.”