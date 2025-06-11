Mike Bailey On His AEW Summer Blockbuster Match, ‘Feeling The Love’ From Fans In AEW

Mike Bailey is part of a six-man tag team match at tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster, and he spoke about what to expect from the bout and more. Bailey spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson for a new interview ahead of tonight’s four-hour special and you can see some highlights below:

On his match tonight: “I’m super excited for Summer Blockbuster. The match of myself, Kevin Knight, and Komander versus the Hurt Syndicate is super exciting. MJF is someone I’ve been looking forward to working with for a very long time because I think he does that long-term storytelling better than anyone right now. I wrestled Bobby Lashley at Smash Wrestling in 2016 in a fantastic match and wrestled Shelton Benjamin at WrestleCade. But to get really deep into it with them in the universe of AEW and all the storytelling opportunities that come with that is incredibly exciting.”

On the creative differences between AEW and the indies: “There is a lot more opportunity for longer-term storytelling because people pay that much more attention to AEW than anywhere I’ve ever worked before. The pressure is higher, and the three matches that I used to do every single weekend just end up getting concentrated into one match. But that just means I get to prepare better… and I 100% feel like I’ve been set up to win the whole time.”

On facing Kazuchika Okada at AEW Double or Nothing: “It’s no secret that Okada is one of the best wrestlers in the world. For all the criticism he gets for doing only as much as he needs to, I think that is also the secret to his career. You just have to push him. I was not going to take it easy. Double or Nothing was a huge event… I’m glad we were both able to give it everything we’ve got.”

On fan reactions to him: “In AEW, this is the first time in my career that I can really say that I come out of the curtain and everyone is already cheering for me. The only time I really felt it in that way before was Best of the Super Juniors in 2023. I’m feeling that same kind of love in AEW and it feels amazing.”

On future dream matches: “I hate this question. It’s impossible for me to give you an exhaustive list… but Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Brody King, MJF, and of course, Bryan Danielson. That would really be a dream match for me and a lot of people.”

On what to expect on tonight’s show: “If you want to see not just the best at one form of professional wrestling, but the very best at all forms, there is undoubtedly a wrestler you will like. AEW has such a huge level of diversity and different styles… you will find something you love.”