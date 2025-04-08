Mike Bailey Comments On Kicking Ricochet In The Face At AEW Dynasty

Mike Bailey may not have won the AEW International Title at Dynasty, but he gets to enjoy having kicked Ricochet in the face. Bailey and Ricochet competed against Kenny Omega for the latter’s title at Sunday’s PPV and Omega picked up the win on Ricochet to retain his title. Bailey has posted his vlog for the weekend and talked about kicking his fellow challenger in the face.

“It’s very satisfying,” Bailey said (per Fightful). “Every time I watch it, I feel happy I feel satisfied. Like, it’s very satisfying. You know what I mean? Like, Ricochet just puts on the headset, and then you hear him talk on commentary, and it’s like, hmmm.”

You can see the full vlog below.