Mike Bailey Weighs In On Match With Mustafa Ali At TNA Slammiversary, ‘Immersed’ Documentary

Mike Bailey battled Mustafa Ali at TNA Slammiversary, and he recently shared his thoughts on the match and more. Bailey spoke with Fightful about facing Ali at the PPV, where he won the X-Division Title, and more. You can see highlights below:

On the Immersed documentary about their feud: “I think it absolutely was a dream match and one of the best — the best match of my career, I’m pretty sure at this point. The funny thing is, if you only look at what happened at Slammiversary, what you’ll get to see there is only the tip of the iceberg. Even beyond that, there’s a month-long feud that led up to that match. Behind that is Immersed and its much more than what happened between Mustafa Ali in TNA and what happened with Speedball Mike Bailey in TNA. There is so much behind that, there is us as human beings representing very different things coming together and having to put this match together.”

On what the match meant to him: “I talk about in Immersed what it means for me to be as a French Canadian back in Montreal wrestling in the biggest TNA show in nearly a decade in front of 4,000 people in my hometown. Wrestling in front of people that I know personally. Ali, getting to help TNA get to such a huge platform. Part of the immense respect that I have for Mustafa Ali is how dedicated he is to his values and the kind of person that he is, and the fact that right now he’s using pro wrestling as a platform to talk about stuff that is very, very important to him culturally. I think that in order to fully understand and appreciate the match that we had, the pro wrestling fight that we had in a ring, it really helps to see us, both individuals coming from very different backgrounds, how much this means to us, this specific match. The fact that TNA gave both of us this platform and this big of a stage meant to the world to me.”