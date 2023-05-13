Mike Bailey On What a Best of the Super Juniors Win Could Do For His Career

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mike Bailey spoke about what winning the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament could do for his career. Specifically, he noted that it could put him back in title contention in Impact Wrestling.

He said: “I think step one is going to be to win the Best of Super Juniors tournament. I think if I can win that and make a huge statement by doing so, but I’m looking at Steve Maclin, of course I am, but I am also looking at the X-Division Championship scene. We’ve got a big match between Trey Miguel and Chris Sabin coming up at Under Siege, and I like to keep my options open. I like to pay attention, and I will land wherever I fit best. My goal is both. I want to be both the X-Division and World Champion at the same time. Maybe tag team champion as well, but that’s what I’m gunning for. I’m a ‘shoot for the moon, and even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.’ I want to achieve big things, and I don’t think it has been done before, and I would love to be the first one to do it. Winning the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X Match at the 20th Slammiversary seemed absolutely impossible as well, yet I did it.“