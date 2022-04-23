Mike Bailey On Why His Deal With Impact Is Fair For Him

In an interview with Fightful’s The Spotlight, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey spoke about his deal with Impact Wrestling and why he thinks he got a very fair deal from the company. Here are highlights:

On his working relationship with Impact: “I feel like it’s a very fair relationship. I don’t think there’s any sort of force behind them. They could put me in any position and I would still stand out in the same way I am doing right now. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I’m given, but I can’t imagine where they could possibly put me, who they could possibly have me wrestle that it wouldn’t be a notable performance. Because, again, the IMPACT roster is so stacked and there’s so much happening right now. I am extremely confident in my ability to deliver consistently exciting performances. I think it’s a mutually beneficial relationship. I feel like it’s only fair and I will only keep giving it my all.”

On his X Division title match: “The X-Division is so stacked right now. I feel like it’s me, Ace and Trey being in the match, it’s us but it could be anyone right now because that division is so stacked. There’s a lot going into this match. Ace and I have a very complicated relationship. So I expect that to play out and Trey is, of course, on top of his game and absolutely amazing and just a world class performer.”

On working nine matches in three days during Wrestlemania weekend: “How I’ve been preparing, I’ve had eleven matches in the past two weeks. I always feel like when I have a weekend and shows like Friday, Saturday, Sunday, the first one is always my worst match. Because even though I’ve only had four days off, maybe, it just takes me that one match to fully get into it and then once I’ve done that first one, I’m in the zone for Saturday and Sunday. But I’ve been wrestling so much recently and—knock on wood—I’m healthy and injury free. So I feel like I am fully prepared, completely in my zone and this is the best possible preparation I could have for [one of the biggest—not the biggest—opportunity of my career, so far].”