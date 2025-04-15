Mike Bailey Says He Originally Grew Out His Mullet Ironically

Mike Bailey says that his mullet was originally done as an ironic thing, but he’s now grown to love it. Bailey appeared on Hey! (EW) and was asked about his hairstyle, noting that it was originally just because he figured no one would see it as it was during the pandemic lockdown era.

“It was ironic initially,” Bailey said (per Fightful). “It was a post-pandemic haircut where, I assumed no one would see it and it wouldn’t really matter for the longest time.”

He continued, “But I’ve grown to love it. I’ve grown… genuinely fond of it. I used to have long hair, and I really liked it. I thought that looked the best on me than, you know, all the other short hairstyles I’ve had.”

Bailey was part of the winning team for the $400.000 Dollar Prize eight-man tag team match on last week’s AEW Dynamite.