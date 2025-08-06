Mike Bailey Praises the Platform & Stability Offered by AEW

– During a recent CMLL media scrum, AEW wrestler Mike Bailey was asked by Fightful’s Luis Pulido if he likes being signed to a major wrestling company with a TV or prefers traveling the world touring with smaller promotions. Bailey stated the following (per Fightful):

“It’s a passion of mine, that will never stop, to find growing territories in professional wrestling and hidden gems, great professional wrestlers that people don’t know about because pro wrestling is not so popular in their country; however, the stability and platform that AEW offers, there’s just no competition there.’

FTR defeated JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) on the July 23 edition of AEW Dynamite to advance in a tournament for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles.