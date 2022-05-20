wrestling / News

Mike Bailey Qualifies For Slammiversary Ultimate X Match On Impact Wrestling

May 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Bailey Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Mike Bailey is the latest competitor to qualify for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Bailey defeated Laredo Kid on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling to qualify for the match, which is set for the June 19th PPV.

You can see clips from the match below. Bailey joins Kenny King as qualified challengers in the match, in which Ace Austin will defend the X-Division Championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Impact Wrestling, Mike Bailey, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading