wrestling / News
Mike Bailey Qualifies For Slammiversary Ultimate X Match On Impact Wrestling
Mike Bailey is the latest competitor to qualify for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Bailey defeated Laredo Kid on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling to qualify for the match, which is set for the June 19th PPV.
You can see clips from the match below. Bailey joins Kenny King as qualified challengers in the match, in which Ace Austin will defend the X-Division Championship.
.@SpeedballBailey is headed to Ultimate X at #Slammiversary! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Laredokidpro1 pic.twitter.com/N3i3Mu758b
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022
.@Laredokidpro1 risks it all to take out @SpeedballBailey. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/lEi9mYFRZx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022
.@SpeedballBailey wipes out @Laredokidpro1 with a moonsault to the floor of his own. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Uh6M6PKwCP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022
.@SpeedballBailey is headed to Ultimate X at #Slammiversary! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Laredokidpro1 pic.twitter.com/N3i3Mu758b
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Edge Tweets Photo of Paige, Possibly Teasing Her Joining Judgment Day
- Jillian Hall Praises WWE For How They Handled Her Miscarriage In 2009
- Jim Ross On Rob Van Dam’s Push In WWE In 2001, Reason RVD Was ‘Huge Missed Opportunity’ For The Company
- Edge Shares Pic of Rumored Judgement Day Recruit On Social Media