Mike Bailey On Representing Impact in Other Companies, NJPW Best of Super Juniors Tournament

Mike Bailey has competed in several companies as a member of the Impact roster, and he recently talked about representing Impact elsewhere.

Speaking with Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast, Bailey was asked to describe what it means to him to be able to represent IMPACT when he competes for various other companies. He made it clear that he appreciates having the opportunity to do so.

On what it means to represent Impact in other companies: “I think the kind of talent that is at Impact Wrestling only benefits more from the more eyes you can possibly get on it. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship between Impact Wrestling and myself, and they give me an awesome platform in which to showcase my skills, and I get to go around the world and show them what Impact is all about. I’ll be doing that in the Best of Super Juniors Tournament coming up too, in Japan, and I think that is the best possible opportunity to showcase Impact. The X-Division is that junior heavyweight style of wrestling that is gonna be absolutely highlighted in one of the craziest tournaments in all of professional wrestling. So I’m very fortunate to represent something as positive as the ideas behind Impact Wrestling.”

On the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament: “I am looking forward to wrestling in front of the Japanese audience once again. I don’t think there is anywhere in the world where the audience shows taking in as much detail and appreciates all of the intricacies quite like it is in Japan, and I think that’s why Japanese wrestling is so good. I think New Japan is the best promotion in all of Japan, and so I think the audience is incredibly appreciative of that and seeks to understand the wrestling that is happening to the level that the performers are doing it. That’s always been really special is the connection with the Japanese audiences.”