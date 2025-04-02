Mike Bailey Believes Ricochet Is One Of The Best Promos In AEW

In an interview with WrestleZone (via Fightful), Speedball Mike Bailey responded to recent comments from Ricochet that said Bailey had a ‘face made for slapping.’ He responded with kindness and said that Ricochet was one of the best promos in AEW.

Speedball added: “I mean, he’s not wrong, evidently. I can’t be the judge of that, but a lot of people have. attempted successfully and unsuccessfully to slap me in the face. I would argue that I have been slapped way more in a professional wrestling context. I don’t think I’ve ever been slapped or at least in my adult life in the face outside of a professional wrestling context. Thank the Lord. But I mean, I think I appreciate that he was nice about it. He could have said a lot of mean things, but he said he complimented my face. I don’t want to go into a war of insults, right? I think that that’s a lame way to go about promoting a wrestling match. I mean, I think we have enough good sides, Ricochet and I, we can just rely on that and I mean I think there’s a lot, there’s a lot of good to say about Ricochet and I’d like, rather focus on that, right? Like, obviously he’s done a really, really good job, talking about his character work, right? The new persona he developed and how that really helped him stand out as a wrestler. I think he is right now one of the best promos in AEW, and one of the promos I can’t wait to hear from him is how unfair it was that he lost to Speedball Mike Bailey because I kick too hard. I don’t wear shoes. Whatever excuse he’s going to come up with, I’m sure it will be absolutely amazing, and I can’t wait to hear him in his beautiful voice talk about why he lost to Speedball Mike Bailey.“