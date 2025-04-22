Mike Bailey Says He Feels Like He’s Done A Lot In A Short Time In AEW

Since debuting on the March 12th AEW Dynamite, “Speedball” Mike Bailey has quickly become a regular presence in All Elite Wrestling, even challenging for the AEW International Championship at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view.

In a recent vlog (per Fightful) filmed at this past week’s Dynamite, Bailey reflected on their accomplishments during their initial time with the promotion.

“I have been with AEW for nearly a month now, and it has been a wild month. I feel like I have done so much in just that short time, and I have a lot of time left in AEW, and I’m super excited to see what the future brings.”