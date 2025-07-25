Mike Bailey Discusses Taking Care Of His Feet When Wrestling Barefoot

Mike Bailey wrestles barefoot, and he recently shared discussed how he makes sure to keep his toenails properly managed in a new interview. The AEW star was asked about the matter in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and said that it’s not something that’s ever been an issue for him.

“I’m confident in my own ability to handle them,” Bailey said. “I trim them. I keep them nice and not sharp. I’m not a mani-pedi guy. You know what? I’ve never had a pedicure, which is shocking. You know what? I think that’s a good vlog idea of me getting a pedicure.”

He continued, “It’s never really been an issue, never really been a thing. If you’re mindful about it and take care of it regularly, which I have, I’ve been doing Taekwondo since I was 12 years old. Sticking my bare feet in people’s faces has been a thing I’ve been doing for 23 years at this point.”

Bailey has been teaming with Kevin Knight in AEW as JetSpeed and battled for the World Tag Team Championships against The Hurt Syndicate and The Patriarchy at AEW All In: Texas, although they (and the Patriarchy) came up short.