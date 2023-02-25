Mike Bailey Thinks Wrestling Is the Best It’s Ever Been Right Now

– During a recent interview with Wrestle Binge by Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling talent Mike Bailey discussed why he sees today’s era as the best era of professional wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Bailey on considering right now the golden era of wrestling: “Professional wrestling in 2023 is the best that it’s ever been. There’s all this discussion of, ‘What was the golden era of professional wrestling?’ And I am a firm believer that it is right now for so many reasons.” Bailey cited inclusivity — the fact that anyone can become a wrestler today — as well as the ability for today’s wrestlers to watch any match they want online as reasons why the quality of wrestling has skyrocketed.”

On how Canada is on the winning end right now: “When I talk about wrestling being the best it’s ever been, I think Canada is on the winning end of that right now.”