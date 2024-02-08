Mike Bailey on the Veterans Who Talents Seek for Advice in TNA

– During a recent interview with Fightful, TNA star Mike Bailey discussed talents seeking veterans such as Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for advice. Below are some highlights:

Mike Bailey on seeking veterans for advice: “I think everyone goes to Alex Shelley. Yeah, right? But it’s an obvious one. Why wouldn’t you? Chris Sabin as well, who works as an agent as well, is incredibly knowledgeable in TNA. He knows how everything works and you can always refer to him. There’s a lot of people you don’t go to directly for advice, but by working with them, you just get a lot.”

On one of his favorite things to do backstage: “One of my favorite things to do backstage at any wrestling show, especially at IMPACT, is listen to people backstage and see how they go about their things. I always learn so much from it.”