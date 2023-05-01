Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 1, 2023 | Posted by

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Trinity debuts with a live mic

* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar

* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards

* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & TBD

* Frankie Kazarian interview continues

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham