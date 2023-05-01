wrestling / News
Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 1, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Trinity debuts with a live mic
* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar
* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards
* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & TBD
* Frankie Kazarian interview continues
* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @SpeedballBailey vs @TheJonGresham#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/dcYy3ohOj3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 1, 2023
