Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Trinity debuts with a live mic
* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar
* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards
* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & TBD
* Frankie Kazarian interview continues
* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

