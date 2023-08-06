wrestling / News

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

August 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Mike Baily vs KUSHIDA Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a huge new X-Division matchup for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Speedball Mike Bailey will face KUSHIDA in a one-on-one matchup. You can see the matchup announcement and updated lineup below:

Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: ABC vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.
* Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid
* Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, KUSHIDA, Mike Bailey, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading