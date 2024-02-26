wrestling / News
Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin Added To Thursday’s TNA Impact
February 26, 2024
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Mike Bailey and Steve Maclin for Thursday’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Trent Seven will be in Bailey’s corner. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside
* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Bailey
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @SpeedballBailey w/@trentseven vs @SteveMaclin #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/gWTLKD1n9i
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 26, 2024