Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin Added To Thursday’s TNA Impact

February 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Mike Bailey and Steve Maclin for Thursday’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Trent Seven will be in Bailey’s corner. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside
* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Bailey

