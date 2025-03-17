wrestling / News

Mike Bailey Has Been Wanting A Match with Kenny Omega For Nearly a Decade

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Bound for Glory Mike Bailey Image Credit: TNA

In a new vlog posted to Youtube, Speedball Mike Bailey spoke about a possible match with Kenny Omega, something they’ve pursued for a decade.

Bailey said: “Maybe it’s thinking too far ahead and overconfidence. Me vs. Kenny is the match that I’m literally here to get. It’s the match I’ve been chasing for almost ten years.

