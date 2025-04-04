Mike Bailey Weighs In On His Ring Gear & AEW Theme Song

Mike Bailey recently talked about the creation of his ring gear and AEW entrance theme. Bailey’s theme “Ultima 84” will debut at AEW Dynasty, and Bailey spoke about the creation of the song and his ring gear on Fightful’s Grapsody with Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey.

“Mikey Ruckus came at me,” Bailey recalled. “He sent the message, he was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to make you a song. I have a vision. I know what it’s meant to sound like.’ I was like, ‘Great.’ Because it’s the same relationship that I have with Sway Archer, who makes all my gear and Sway Archer just either says, ‘Hey, I want to do this,’ and I’m like, ‘If you see it, I trust you as an artist, just run with it.’”

He continued, “I always will. If a super talented artist comes at me and says, ‘Hey, I have a vision for what this needs to be,’ great. If Mikey Ruckus had gone, ‘Hey, I’m not too familiar with your work. I’m going to look some stuff up. Do you know what you want?’ Then yeah, I would have had input, but he goes, ‘I know you, I know what you’re all about and I know what this song needs to sound like.’ ‘Run with it, go. I don’t need to say anything.'”

Bailey and Ricochet will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship at Dynasty this weekend.