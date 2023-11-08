Mike Bailey Reveals What Wrestling Means To Him

Mike Bailey took to social media to expound on what exactly wrestling is to him. The Impact star posted to his Twitter account and talked about how wrestling isn’t about being rich or famous, but instead is a number of other things.

Bailey wrote:

People think that Pro Wrestling is about getting rich. People think that Pro Wrestling is about getting on TV. People thing that Pro Wrestling is about becoming famous.

But in reality…

Pro Wrestling is about figuring out a way to incorporate a dance number into your matches.

Pro Wrestling is about trying to make faces from memes in your match.

Pro Wrestling is about trying to pull your pants down in front of a large crowd without also showing backsack.

Pro Wrestling is about asking your loved ones if doing this new spot where you honk like a goose is funny or just dumb.

Pro Wrestling is about wearing sequined tights judgment free.

Pro Wrestling is about wondering if you should respond to that guy’s email offering 500$ for pictures of your feet.

Pro Wrestling is about also changing your LEGAL NAME to Eustace J. Thunderfire.

Pro Wrestling is about never feeling OILY enough for Pro-wrestling.