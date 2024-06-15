– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, TNA star Mike Bailey spoke on the incident that got him banned from the United States for five year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Bailey on trying to work an EVOLVE show without a work visa: “So [I was] crossing the border as I had many, many times, saying … I’m gonna do a tryout. They pulled out my phone and kind of took it to the back of the room, and spent an hour with it, and then came back and were like, ‘We know you’re lying. We know you’re getting paid.’ So that was a five-year ban right then.”

On making an official statement to avoid jail time: “I didn’t even know that a five-year ban was on the table. I’d never heard of that happening to any pro wrestlers. I’d heard of many, many people being turned around, because they [were] suspected and flagged and [were] unable to go. … I kind of just complied and gave them the whole story.”