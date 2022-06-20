wrestling / News

Mike Bailey Wins X-Division Title in Ultimate X Match at Impact Slammiversary

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Speedball Mike Bailey Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

We have a new Impact X-Division Champion after Mike Bailey won the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Bailey won the opening match of the main PPV, beating Ace Austin, Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, and Andrew Everett to capture the championship. You can see some clips from the match below.

The win marks Bailey’s first run with the X-Division title and ends Ace Austin’s third reign at 52 days. Austin won the title from Trey Miguel at Impact Rebellion on April 23rd. You can check out our ongoing live coverage of the PPV here.

