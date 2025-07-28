Mike Bailey Says World Title Is Their Ultimate Goal, But Is Focused On JetSpeed Right Now

Mike Bailey says that while the AEW World Championship is their primary goal, they are currently fully devoted to their tag team with Kevin Knight. Bailey spoke with Ringside Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con and during the conversation, they were asked about their AEW goals. They noted that while their “ultimate goal” is the World Title, it’s going to have to wait until JetSpeed wins the World Tag Team Championships together.

“My ultimate goal is to be World Champion,” Bailey said (per Fightful). “I want to take over, and I want to win all the belts at once. However, right now, I think JetSpeed is doing absolutely fantastic things. We’ve built a really great core audience, and people who support JetSpeed are really loud about it, which has been amazing every step of the way. I think Kevin Knight is absolutely phenomenal.”

They continued, “At some point after JetSpeed has won the Tag Team Championships, it’s going to be a race between me and Kevin to see who gets the World Championship first.”

The team faced The Hurt Syndicate for the Tag Titles at All In: Texas along with the Patriarchy, but the champions retained their titles.