Mike Bailey Would Love to Stay With Impact, Talks Nearly Ending Up in NXT

Mike Bailey is a big part of the Impact Wrestling roster, and he recently discussed his future there as well as how he nearly ended up in NXT. Bailey appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his future with Impact: “Things are going very well right now and you know, I’ve got a lot of time to contemplate my options and if things keep going the way they are, I’d love to stay with IMPACT.”

On briefly nearly ending up in NXT: “I absolutely think that, but in 2021 I briefly accepted an offer from NXT. I was 2020 or 2021. I can’t even remember. Which I was excited about, but a big part of that was knowing that I am a very, very good professional wrestler, like I’m a excellent professional wrestler. I know this, and I feel like if I signed a promotion for a lot of money, and they decided they wanted me to be, let’s say, a literal clown whose gimmick is that he farts around, and that’s how he moves with his farts. I would still put on excellent professional wrestling, and I have that confidence, and you know that will probably plays a role in where I eventually end up.”