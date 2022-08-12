wrestling / News
Impact News: Mike Bailey Defends X-Division Title On Impact Wrestling, Killer Kelly Picks Up Win
– Mike Bailey held onto his X-Division Championship on this week’s Impact Wrestling, defeating Rocky Romero. Thursday night’s show saw Bailey pick up the win to head into a title defense against Jack Evans at Impact Emergence:
.@SpeedballBailey and @azucarRoc square off for the @IMPACTWRESTLING X Division Championship NOW!

What a match ALREADY!
Will it be @SpeedballBailey or @azucarRoc to face @JackEvans711 TOMORROW NIGHT at #EMERGENCE!?

OUCH! @SpeedballBailey @azucarRoc

– Killer Kelly was victorious in her in-ring debut on tonight’s show:
.@Kelly_WP has arrived on #IMPACTonAXSTV!

