wrestling / News

Impact News: Mike Bailey Defends X-Division Title On Impact Wrestling, Killer Kelly Picks Up Win

August 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Mike Bailey Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Mike Bailey held onto his X-Division Championship on this week’s Impact Wrestling, defeating Rocky Romero. Thursday night’s show saw Bailey pick up the win to head into a title defense against Jack Evans at Impact Emergence:

– Killer Kelly was victorious in her in-ring debut on tonight’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Mike Bailey, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading