Mike Bailey Wins Back X-Division Title At TNA Victory Road
September 13, 2024 | Posted by
Mike Bailey regained the TNA X-Division Title at Friday night’s Victory Road. Bailey defeated Zachary Wentz on Friday’s TNA+ event to win back the title he lost to Wentz in a multi-man Ultimate X Match at Emergence last month.
Wentz’ title reign lasted 15 days. This marks Bailey’s third reign.
.@ZacharyWentz kicks out of the Shooting Star Press from @SpeedballBailey!
Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAVictoryRoad NOW: https://t.co/yWWl2Aay0Y pic.twitter.com/xCBHDbJnMz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 14, 2024
