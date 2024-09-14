wrestling / News

Mike Bailey Wins Back X-Division Title At TNA Victory Road

September 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Bailey TNA Victory Road Image Credit: TNA

Mike Bailey regained the TNA X-Division Title at Friday night’s Victory Road. Bailey defeated Zachary Wentz on Friday’s TNA+ event to win back the title he lost to Wentz in a multi-man Ultimate X Match at Emergence last month.

Wentz’ title reign lasted 15 days. This marks Bailey’s third reign.

