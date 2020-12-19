wrestling / News
Mike Bennett Announces Ankle Injury, Says He Will Be Back Sooner Than Expected Recovery Time
– Mike Bennett, who returned to ROH last month, announced on Twitter today that he suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle. He noted that his expected recovery time is six weeks, but he claimed he’d be back from the injury even sooner.
Mike Bennett wrote, “I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner. @ringofhonor”
Bennett was in action at last night’s ROH Final Battle 2020 event. He teamed with Matt Taven to pick up a win over The Righteous (Bateman & Vincent).
I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner. @ringofhonor
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) December 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- FOX News Comments on Ruling Tyrus Can Be Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former FOX Nation Co-Host
- USA Network Reportedly “Furious” With WWE Over RAW Rating, Want More Adult Content
- The Rock Reflects On Losing Both Rocky Johnson & Pat Patterson This Year, Why Patterson Was A Father Figure To Him
- Backstage Details On Who Is Helping Craft Roman Reigns’ Heel Character