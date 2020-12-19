Mike Bennett Announces Ankle Injury, Says He Will Be Back Sooner Than Expected Recovery Time

– Mike Bennett, who returned to ROH last month, announced on Twitter today that he suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle. He noted that his expected recovery time is six weeks, but he claimed he’d be back from the injury even sooner.

Mike Bennett wrote, “I wanted to wait till later this week to address my ankle because I didn’t want it to take away from #FinalBattle. But I think it’s better to get it out there & move past it. I have a hairline fracture in my ankle. Recovery time is about 6 weeks. I’ll be back sooner. @ringofhonor”

Bennett was in action at last night’s ROH Final Battle 2020 event. He teamed with Matt Taven to pick up a win over The Righteous (Bateman & Vincent).