Mike Bennett Comments On Possible Blood Feud With Jon Moxley

In the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Mike Bennett spoke about the possibility of a literal blood feud with Jon Moxley since they both bleed a lot. Here are highlights:

On AEW: “What I feel is cool about AEW is I feel like we’re setting the trend for what wrestling is going to be in the next generation.”

On Jay Briscoe: “I think Jay Briscoe was not only one of the greatest wrestlers ever, he was one of the greatest men. The way he carried himself, he wasn’t perfect but none of us are, but at the end of the day he was a man who lived with passion and conviction, and he was a family man.”

On bleeding in ROH matches: “Alright, I’m the Ring of Honor [Jon] Mox [Moxley] and he can be the AEW Mox, and at one point there’s gonna be a blood feud. I can feel it.”