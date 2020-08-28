Mike Bennett Challenges Nick Aldis to NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Mike Bennett looks to be Nick Aldis’ next NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defense, as he laid out a challenge to Aldis for next month. The NWA has posted a new video in which Bennett challenges Aldis for the UWN PPV on September 15th. Aldis is set to defend the title at that show, but no opponent has yet been named.

In the video, which you can see below, Bennett says:

“It’s time to take back what’s mine. My name is Mike Bennett. Do you hear me, my name is Mike Bennett! I’ve been a professional wrestler for 20 years. I’ve traveled the word.” “It’s time to prove [to] everybody that has ever believed in me that you are 100% correct. And the only way to do that is to hit the ground running. So here’s what I’m going to do, and you don’t have to accept this if you don’t want to. But I know — I know that you feel the same way I do. I know you were perceived one way for the longest time, and it eats you alive. So I know that you know exactly what I am going through. “Nick Aldis — September 15th, I want the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. I need to restore dignity to my family. I need it to restore honor to my name. And the only way I can do that is to beat you for that prestigious world championship. Nick, you don’t have to accept; I won’t be mad if you don’t. But this is everything to me. This is my livelihood. This is my legacy. Nick, September 15th, I’m down if you’re down. I am fighting for my life.”

The video is edited, with the unedited version available for those who support NWA on Patreon at $10 or more. The match has yet to be officially announced; you can see it and Aldis’ response below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the NWA and Mike Bennett with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.