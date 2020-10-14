wrestling / News
Mike Bennett, Da Pope Set For Next Week’s UWN Primetime Live
October 13, 2020 | Posted by
Mike Bennett and Da Pope are set for next week’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. UWN announced on Tuesday night that Bennett is making his return, apparently with Maria Kanellis, and that Pope will battle Zicky Dice for the NWA Television Championship. Additionally, The One Called Manders will face Max Caster.
The show airs Tuesday night on PPV via FITE TV.
NEXT WEEK on #PrimeTimeLive
🎟️ https://t.co/lTBuEImxir pic.twitter.com/eilvIA1ig1
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 14, 2020
