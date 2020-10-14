wrestling / News

Mike Bennett, Da Pope Set For Next Week’s UWN Primetime Live

October 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UWN Primetime Live Mike Bennett

Mike Bennett and Da Pope are set for next week’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. UWN announced on Tuesday night that Bennett is making his return, apparently with Maria Kanellis, and that Pope will battle Zicky Dice for the NWA Television Championship. Additionally, The One Called Manders will face Max Caster.

The show airs Tuesday night on PPV via FITE TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elijah Burke, Mike Bennett, UWN Primetime Live, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading