Various News: Mike Bennett Fighting For Redemption in NWA World Title Match, IWTV Launches Apple TV App

– Mike Bennett has a lot personally on the line in his shot at Nick Adlis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and explained why on Twitter. Bennett is set to challenge Aldis for the title at United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live PPV debut on September 15th and posted the following to Twitter on Monday:

“September 15th.I am fighting for my life. Why? If I win the @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Championship,all the BS of the last 3 years gets redeemed.Winning the Championship in my first match post WWE would do so much for my family.This match is everything to me.This title is everything”

– IWTV has announced that it has officially launched its AppleTV app.

