Various News: Mike Bennett Fighting For Redemption in NWA World Title Match, IWTV Launches Apple TV App
– Mike Bennett has a lot personally on the line in his shot at Nick Adlis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and explained why on Twitter. Bennett is set to challenge Aldis for the title at United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live PPV debut on September 15th and posted the following to Twitter on Monday:
“September 15th.I am fighting for my life. Why? If I win the @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Championship,all the BS of the last 3 years gets redeemed.Winning the Championship in my first match post WWE would do so much for my family.This match is everything to me.This title is everything”
– IWTV has announced that it has officially launched its AppleTV app. You can see the full announcement below:
IWTV officially launches on Apple TV
IWTV’s new Apple TV app is officially live!
In addition to making improvements to the originally released version, the new app allows you to sign up for IWTV directly through Apple TV and immediately jump into our extensive catalog.
Apple TV users can enjoy free content from our library including:
The Independent Wrestling Championship reign of WARHORSE, Orange Cassidy and “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams Orange Cassidy vs Stokely Hathaway’s GRAMMY Street Fight and more!
Please note: Our previous Apple TV app will be discontinued as of Wednesday September 9, 2020. Please be sure to update to the new Apple TV app as soon as you can.
