Mike Bennett Floats Idea Of Recreating ROH Match With AEW and Impact Stars
February 6, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Mike Bennett brought up the recent companies crossing over, including AEW, NWA, NJPW and Impact Wrestling. He suggested that ROH gets in on it with recreating a 2015 ROH match. Back then, Bennett and Matt Taven teamed up against Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian and The Good Brothers.
He wrote: “While we are talking about promotions crossing over, if you boys ever want to play this one back, you know where to find us. @ringofhonor @IMPACTWRESTLING @aew.”
While we are talking about promotions crossing over, if you boys ever want to play this one back, you know where to find us. @ringofhonor @IMPACTWRESTLING @aew pic.twitter.com/2eltiJCsd0
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) February 6, 2021
